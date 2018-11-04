NEET 2019: The application process for the upcoming NEET 2019 examination has been opened on the official website of the National Testing Agency. Candidates can now apply for the same till November 22, 2018.

NEET 2019: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is all set to conducted by the newly formed National Testing Agency for the first time this year. The online application process for the upcoming examination is now open on the official website of the Agency. Interested candidates can check the official notification on the website of the NTA and apply for the same before the closure of the process. According to reports in a leading daily, the NEET 2019 examination will be held on January 6, 2019.

It has been reported that the last date for submission of the application forms has been scheduled for November 22, 2018. Candidates are advised to go through all the necessary details such as the instructions to fill up the application form.

How to apply for NEET PG 2019?

Log in to the official website of National Testing Agency – nta.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “NEET (UG) – 2019” on the homepage and click on it

Now, click on the New Registration link

Go through all the details given under Instructions and agree to the terms and conditions to proceed

Fill in all the necessary details and submit

A user id and password will be generated

Login to the candidate’s portal with the credentials

Fill in all the necessary details in the application form and submit online

Make payment of the application fee and print the receipt online

Take a print out of the application form for future reference if necessary

The NEET PG 2019 is conducted by the agency for candidates seeking admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma courses at Medical Institutions across India. Candidates can also apply through the website – nbe.edu.in. Moreover, the examination conducting authority will host a demo test from December 15, 2018 for making the students familiar with the pattern of the NEET 2019 examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More