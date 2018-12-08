NEET PG 2019 Exam: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET) 2019 examination will soon be at your doorsteps and candidates who are appearing for the examination must know the formula to crack the examination. So, here are some of the most important tips to crack the exam in your first attempt.

NEET PG 2019 Exam tips: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET) 2019 examination next year and the admit card for the same have has been released by the examination conducting authority through its official website – nta.ac.in. All the candidates can download the same from the official website of NTA. However, the candidates must be worried about the examination, as it is quite near. Candidates who have been busy working in hospitals after their MBBS programmes and are handling their studies and work together must be really worried about their preparation.

NEET PG 2019 examination has been scheduled from January 6th, 2019. So, to help these candidates here are some of the most followed and important tips to crack the NEET PG 2019 in your first attempt.

How to crack NEET PG 2019?

Take It Easy and don’t panic: Candidates appearing for the examination must stay calm and they should know that they don’t need to study 10-12 hours a day, however, the limited time they give for the preparation should be utilised wisely

How to Study?: Well, studying for 6-9 hours on a regular basis will serve your purpose. If you are dedicating your time to prepare well then you will nail the exam.

Consistency: Candidates must not lose focus at any cost. Do not study at a stretch, try to take small breaks and refreshments while preparing for the examination. Otherwise, you will be exhausted.

Giving Mock Test: This is one of the best strategies one must adapt during their preparation. Mock tests will help you with time management and it will also make you aware of how much preparation is needed to be done. Giving at least 5 mock test before the examination is a good practice.

Repeated Revision: The last but not the least NEET candidates should revise all the topics thoroughly. The revision will boost your memory and it will also save time during your examination. Find a pace and don’t rush.

