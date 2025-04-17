Home
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
  NEET PG 2025 Exam Registration Begins: Here Are The Key Dates And Steps To Apply

NEET PG 2025 Exam Registration Begins: Here Are The Key Dates And Steps To Apply

The exam will be held on June 15 in two CBT-mode shifts.

NEET PG 2025 Exam Registration Begins: Here Are The Key Dates And Steps To Apply


The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially opened the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025. Eligible candidates who are interested in pursuing postgraduate medical courses such as MD, MS, and PG Diploma can now submit their applications online. The official registration portal is available at this link.

Key Dates for NEET PG 2025

  • Application Deadline: May 7, 2025, till 11:55 PM

  • Exam Date: June 15, 2025

  • Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

  • Number of Shifts: The NEET PG 2025 exam will be conducted in two shifts.

While the official website may experience occasional slowdowns, NBEMS has confirmed through its official WhatsApp channel that the registration process is live. The registration link provided on the channel is fully functional.

Steps to Apply for NEET PG 2025

Candidates can follow these easy steps to complete the NEET PG 2025 registration:

  1. Visit the official NBEMS registration page at this link.

  2. On the homepage, find and click on the NEET PG 2025 registration link.

  3. Complete the registration process by entering all the necessary details.

  4. After successful registration, log in with your credentials.

  5. Fill out the application form and upload required documents.

  6. Pay the application fee online.

  7. Submit the completed form and save a copy of the confirmation page.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the NEET PG 2025 Information Bulletin available on the NBEMS website. The bulletin contains essential details regarding eligibility criteria, internship cut-off date, exam fees, and more.

For direct access to the registration portal, visit the official NEET PG 2025 application link.

About NEET PG

NEET PG is a national-level entrance exam for medical graduates seeking admission into postgraduate medical programs. The exam is crucial for those aspiring to pursue advanced degrees in medicine and surgery (MD/MS) or PG Diplomas at various medical colleges across India.

