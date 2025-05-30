The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2025 exam in a single shift.

The three judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria has passed this order after hearing the arguments of all the parties.

The court heard the petitions challenging the decision of NBE to conduct the exam in two shifts.

The bench noted that normalisation cannot be applied in routine manner and directed to conduct exam in single shift.

During the hearing, the lawyer appearing on behalf of NBE said that last minute changes will cause a lot of problems. Preparations for this have been going on since March.

To this, the Supreme Court observed that conducting the exam in two shifts can lead to many problems. The court said that the question papers of the two shifts can never be of the same difficulty level.

The court refused to accept the argument of NBE that sufficient centers would not be available for conducting the examination in one shift.

Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, who appeared for United Doctors Front in this matter welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgement.

In an exclusive conversation with iTV Network, Advocate Rajput said that a two-shift examination system would result in two different question papers, potentially varying in difficulty, which could affect the fairness for students.

He further explained that with the implementation of a single exam, all students will face the same question paper.

This will ensure a level playing field, with ranks determined on a uniform basis, he said.

