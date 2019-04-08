NEET PG Counselling 2019 will be conducted for 50% of seats for all state govt. medical/ dental colleges and institutes, except for Jammu and Kashmir based on NEET PG score.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG/MDS 2019 seat allotment matrix for the second round of counselling on its website mcc.nic.in.

The registration for NEET PG/ MDS counselling was held from March 15-24.

NEET PG Counselling 2019 seat matrix: How to check

Log on to the official website, mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the tab “Seat Matrix”

Fill choices for Round 2

Click on submit

Schedule of NEET PG counselling:

About the counselling by MCC:

The counselling will be conducted in two rounds by MCC. Counselling for seats under the state quota will be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities.

After state quota counselling, MCC will conduct a mop-up counselling round for the available vacant seats.

Counselling is being held for the following institutions/universities:

50 percent All India Quota seats for all state government medical/dental colleges/institutes, except the state of Jammu and Kashmir as per merit of PG NEET 2018

For all PG seats of the deemed universities as per merit of PG NEET 2018

50 percent institutional quota seats for central universities of Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University and Banaras Hindu University

PG counselling for institutes of Armed Forces Medical Services.

The state government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are participating in online counselling of All India Quota from the academic year 2018-19 onwards.

