NEET PG, MDS 2019: The schedule for the NEET PG 2019 and NEET MDS 2019 has been released by the National Board of Examination on its official website. Candidates willing to appear for the examinations can check the details at natboard.edu.in.

However, according to the schedule released by the NBE on its official website, the NEET PG 2019 is going to be held on January 6, 2019 while the NEET MDS 2019 has been scheduled for December 14, 2018. Also, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website as the examination conducting authority may publish more updates regarding the upcoming examination on the website itself.

It has also been understood from the notification that NEET PG 2019 and NEET MDS 2019 examination will be MCQ based. Candidates can start preparing for the examination with determination and are advised to give multiple mock tests before sitting for the examination on the scheduled dates.

Candidates can check the steps to download the schedule of NEET 2019:

Log in to the official website of National Board of Examinations – http://natboard.edu.in/ Search for the link that reads, ” Schedule of Forthcoming MCQ Based Examinations of NBE ” on the homepage Click on the link Candidates will be directed to a PDF file Download the same and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

To go to the official website of NBE, click on this link: http://natboard.edu.in/

