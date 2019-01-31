NEET PG result 2019: National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate examination was conducted across 165 cities and a total of 1,48,000 applicants had come to give the paper. The NEET examination is conducted for admission into Doctor of Medicine, Masters of Surgery, PG diploma course in various government, private and deemed universities across the country.

NEET PG result 2019: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) recently declared their NEET PG results 2019 at their official website @ nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. The NEET PG exam was conducted all over the country on January 6 and January 17. There were a total of 1,48,000 applicants who sat for the paper across 165 cities. NEET PG exam is an eligibility cum ranking examination which is conducted for admission to MD/MS and PG diploma courses in the country.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate examination (NEET-PG) exam consisted of 300 multiple choice questions which were divided into three parts. The exam was conducted for admission into Doctor of Medicine, Masters of Surgery, PG diploma course in various government, private and deemed universities across the country.

Steps to check National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate examination result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the official website of the National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate examination- www.nbe.edu.in or www.natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate examination (NEET-PG) 2019 result on the home screen

Step 3: Wait on the page while you will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your respective National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate examination roll number and registration number

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Your National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate examination (NEET-PG) result will appear on your screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the result for future references

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More