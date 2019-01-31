The National Board of Examination (NBE) is likely to announce result for NEET PG Courses at natboard.edu.in today

The online test for admission to postgraduate courses was conducted on January 6 in one single session

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be declaring its result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to postgraduate courses (NEET-PG) today. The result will be out on its official website and the candidates can look for their result, merit list and detailed marks for the NEET PG 2019 exam here: natboard.edu.in today. The online test for admission to postgraduate courses was conducted on January 6 in one single session and result for the same will be out likely by afternoon or evening. According to the official site, 1,48,000 candidates appeared for the exam across 165 cities.

How to check your result, find out here:

Step 1: Go to the official website, natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to NEET PG under result section

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: Enter your Log-in credentials using the registration number

Step 5: Result will be displayed

Also, candidates should ensure to keep with them a hard copy of the result for future reference

