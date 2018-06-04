The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the NEET 2018 results soon on the official website, www.cbseneet.nic.in. The students who had appeared for the examination this year can check their results online with the help of the steps given here.

NEET Result 2018: The NEET 2018 results are soon going to be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website, www.cbseneet.nic.in. The NEET examination is conducted by CBSE every year, which is the official organiser of the national level medical entrance exam. According to reports, the results are set to be released by CBSE on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. An official notification of the CBSE read, “As soon as the result is ready, CBSE will host the results on the website and thereafter candidates may download the Result Sheets”.

The merit list will be prepared as per the directives of Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS), Medical Council of India (MCI) and Dental Council of India (DCI) and oo category wise result sheet will be prepared while preparing the NEET 2018 results. This year, the NEET examination was conducted by the Board on May 6. The answer keys of the NEET 2018 examination was released on May 25 and candidates had the chance to raise objections to their answer key, OMR sheet and test booklet code untill May 27, 2018.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination are advised to keep visiting the official website so that they do not miss any important information related to NEET 2018. The NEET 2018 scores can be used to get admissions into the different Central/State Governments medical Institutions. Moreover, the merit list for 15% All India quota seats will be prepared and sent to DGHS (Medical Examination Cell), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India which will be filled by successful candidates after an online counseling session. Also, for the seats other than 15% all India quota, the board will be providing all India rank.

