NEET 2019 Top 10 candidate names, marks and All India Rank: Rajasthan boy Nalin Khandelwal has emerged as the All India Topper in the NEET UG 2019 exam with 99.9999291 percentile and 701 marks.

NEET 2019 Results: The boys have outnumbered girls in the NEET 2019 exam this year. At least 20 girls have secured their positions in the top 100 merit list, reports said. In the To 10 list, only one girl occupies the 7th position while the rest are boys.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), a total of 15,19,375, candidates had registered for the NEET 2019 examination. This is a 14.52 per cent rise in numbers from the previous year. However, a total of 14,10,755 candidates were present for the exam. Reports said 1,884 NRI students appeared for NEET 2019 exam.

Here is the list of the Top 10 candidates of NEET 2019 exam:

NEET 2019 All India Rank 1: Rajasthan boy Nalin Khandelwal has emerged as the All India Topper in the NEET UG 2019 exam. Nalin has scored 99.999 percentile and 701 marks.

NEET 2019 All India Rank 2: Bhavik Bansal from Delhi ranks has got All India Rank (AIR) 2. Bhavik has secured 700 marks out of 720.

NEET 2019 All India Rank 3: Akshat Kaushik (AIR 3) from Uttar Pradesh the third all-India topper. Akshat has secured 700 marks out of 720. Both Bhavik and Akshat were given successive ranks based on inter-se merit calculation.

NEET 2019 All India Rank 4: Swastik Bhatia (AIR 4) of Haryana has scored 696 out of 720 marks.

NEET 2019 All India Rank 5: Anant Jain (AIR 5) from Uttar Pradesh has scored 695 marks out of 720.

NEET 2019 All India Rank 6: Bhat Sarthak Raghavendra (AIR 6) from Maharashtra has scored 695 marks out of 720.

NEET 2019 All India Rank 7: Madhuri Reddy G from Telangana has emerged topper among girls. Her All India Rank (AIR) is 7. Madhuri has scored with 695 marks.

NEET 2019 All India Rank 8: Dhruv Kuswaha (AIR 8) from Uttar Pradesh has scored 695 marks out of 720.

NEET 2019 All India Rank 9: Mihir Rai from New Delhi has scored 695 marks out of 720.

NEET 2019 All India Rank 10: Raghav Dubey from Madhya Pradesh has scored 691 marks out of 720.

