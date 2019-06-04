NEET result 2019 ntaneet.nic.in: The NEET 2019 result is available on the website of National Testing Agency ntaneetnic.in. NEET result 2019 has been declared today and available on the website. Students who appeared for NEET Exams 2019 can download their results.

NEET result 2019 ntaneet.nic.in: The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is expected shortly as the official sources have confirmed June 4, 2019, i.e. today as the result confirmation day. The test was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which will release the result on its official website. This is the first time that the agency conducted NEET as previously it was handled by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Once the result is declared, the NTA won’t be entertaining any request for re-evaluation. The machine-gradable answer sheets are evaluated with extreme care and repeatedly scrutinised. This year over 15 lakh students took NEET which was held on May 5, 2019.

NEET result 2019 ntaneet.nic.in: How to check

Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA NEET 2019 as mentioned above – ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates need to search for the link that reads, ‘NEET UG Result 2019’

Now, click the result link

Enter the required details in the space provided

Submit the details and wait for the page to load

The NEET UG Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer or mobile

Check the scorecard and download the same for future reference if necessary

The NTA has clarified that the result won’t be prepared on the basis of categories. Once the result is set to be declared, NTA will host the results on the website and thereafter candidates may download the Result Sheets. All candidates who appeared in NEET (UG) 2019 are required to keep an eye on the website to get the result related updated as it’s likely that the NTA will be posting the result soon, most likely between 2-3 pm.

NTA released the answer key last week and the candidates were given enough time to raise objections till May 31. National Eligibility Entrance Test cum Entrance Test or NEET results will be released on the official website i.e. ntaneet.nic.in. All the students who have appeared in the entrance examination this year for admissions to the undergraduate programs of medical sciences can check their respective NEET results on the official website by following the instructions given below.

