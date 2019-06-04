NEET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA will release the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on its official website - ntaneet.nic.in soon. Candidates are advised to check the instructions to download the result given i9n this article.

NEET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA is all set to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2019 results through its official website soon. Candidates who have appeared in the NEET 2019 examination can check the results on the official website – ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET scores will also be available for download. Candidates can check the instructions to download the results given below.

According to reports, a total of 15,19,375 candidates had registered for the NTA NEET examination this year. However, only 14,10,754 aspirants appeared in the NEET 2019 examination this year.

How to check the NEET Result 2019?

Visit the official website of National Testing Agency or NTA NEET 2019 – ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates need to search for the ‘NEET Result 2019’ link and click on it

Now, on the next page, candidates need to enter their application number, date of birth and other details

Click on submit and wait for the next page to open

The NEET 2019 results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the NEET results 2019 and take a print out of the same

Direct link to download the NEET Result 2019: https://ntaneet.nic.in/Ntaneet/Welcome.aspx

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App