NEET result 2019: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the result at about 12 pm, candidates are required to keep an eye on the website to get the result related updates.

NEET result 2019 ntaneet.nic.in: The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is expected to be released at 4 pm today. The test was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which will release the result on its official website. This is the first time that the agency conducted NEET as previously it was handled by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

NEET result 2019 ntaneet.nic.in: Qualifying Criteria

NTA has set qualifying criteria for NEET candidates as the 50th percentile for General category candidates. For admission to MBBS/BDS courses for a particular academic year, it shall be necessary for a candidate to obtain minimum marks at 50th percentile in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test to MBBS/BDS courses held for the said academic year.

However, in respect of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Schedules Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the minimum marks shall be at 40th percentile. In respect of candidates with BenchMark Disabilities specified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the minimum marks shall be at 45th percentile for unreserved category candidates and 40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC candidates.

In case two candidates obtain the same marks in the NEET exam, the inter-se merit will be decided as follows:

Candidates obtaining higher marks in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the Test

Candidate obtaining higher marks in Chemistry in the test

Candidates with less number of attempted incorrect answers in all subjects in the test

Candidates older in age

NEET result 2019 ntaneet.nic.in: How to check

Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA NEET 2019 as mentioned above – ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates need to search for the link that reads, ‘NEET UG Result 2019’

Now, click the result link

Enter the required details in the space provided

Submit the details and wait for the page to load

The NEET UG Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer or mobile

Check the scorecard and download the same for future reference if necessary

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App