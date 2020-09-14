Details printed on NEET scorecard 2020

With the help of NEET Answer Key, candidates can calculate their expected scores and ranks. They can tally their answers with those given in answer key before the NEET Result is released. The marking scheme followed by NTA in NEET 2020 is given below-

NEET Score=(Total number of correct answers x 4) – (Total number of incorrect answers x 1)

NEET 2020 Qualifying Percentile Score

NEET Percentile Score is the minimum score that should be obtained to qualify NEET 2020. It is calculated on the basis of the candidate’s relative position in comparison to other rank holders. NEET All India Rank is calculated on the basis of absolute score obtained by them in NEET

The following table represents the NEET qualifying percentile for counselling:

Category Qualifying Criteria Marks Range (2020) Marks Range (2019) General 50 Percentile To be released 701 – 134 OBC/SC/ST 40 Percentile To be released 133 – 107 General – PWD 45 Percentile To be released 133 – 120 OBC/SC/ST – PWD 40 Percentile To be released 119-107

NEET Percentile is determined on the basis of the highest marks scored in All India Merit List. Also, if under certain categories sufficient students fail to achieve the minimum marks then the Central Government and MCI may lower the minimum marks for the respective categories (as mentioned in the information brochure).