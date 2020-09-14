NTA NEET Result 2020 Date, ntaneet.nic.in: NEET 2020 Result can be expected to release in the end of September 2020, considering the exam is now scheduled for September 13, 2020. NTA Director-General, Vineet Joshi also said that NTA will try to declare NEET results within 15 days after the exam, to avoid any further delay in processes like counseling and admissions. Candidates can download their NEET results 2020 from the official website – ntaneet.nic.in. This year, more than 15 lakhs students have registered for the exam.
- The subject-wise percentile score gained by a candidate, total marks, NEET all India rank, category rank, etc. will be mentioned in the NEET scorecard.
- NEET 2020 Counselling will commence after the announcement of the result.
- Candidates qualifying the examination will have an opportunity to get a seat into approximately 65,000 MBBS and 25,000 BDS seats in medical and dental colleges across India.
NEET Result 2020 Highlights
|NEET exam date
|September 13, 2020
|NEET result date
|End September
|Last date to download NEET 2020 result
|To be announced
|Official website to download NTA NEET results
|ntaneet.nic.in
|Number of registered aspirants (2020)
|16.84 lakh aspirants
|NEET Cutoff percentile
|UR – 50 SC/ST/OBC – 40 UR PWD – 45
|Validity of result
|For academic session 2020-21
NEET Result 2020: Process to check NEET Scores
- Visit the official website of NEET – ntaneet.nic.in
- Under the Online Services, click on NEET Result
- A new tab will get open. Enter the required credentials to get NEET Results
- Enter your NEET credentials – Roll No., Date of Birth and Security PIN and then submit it after verifying the entered details.
- NEET Result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take printout of NTA NEET Score Card
- Candidate’s name
- Candidate’s roll number
- Category
- Application number
- Overall score
- Subject-wise score
- Percentile score
- All India Rank
- Qualifying status
- NEET AIR for 15% AIQ seats
- NEET cut off score
Steps to calculate NEET Score and Rank
With the help of NEET Answer Key, candidates can calculate their expected scores and ranks. They can tally their answers with those given in answer key before the NEET Result is released. The marking scheme followed by NTA in NEET 2020 is given below-
- For every correct answer, 4 marks are rewarded.
- For marking wrong option, -1 is deducted as penalty.
- No mark is deducted for un-attempted questions and marking more than 1 option.
- Total Marks = 180 MCQs X 4 = 720 Marks
- NEET Scores can be calculated by following the given formula –
NEET 2020 Qualifying Percentile Score
NEET Percentile Score is the minimum score that should be obtained to qualify NEET 2020. It is calculated on the basis of the candidate’s relative position in comparison to other rank holders. NEET All India Rank is calculated on the basis of absolute score obtained by them in NEET
The following table represents the NEET qualifying percentile for counselling:
|Category
|Qualifying Criteria
|Marks Range (2020)
|Marks Range (2019)
|General
|50 Percentile
|To be released
|701 – 134
|OBC/SC/ST
|40 Percentile
|To be released
|133 – 107
|General – PWD
|45 Percentile
|To be released
|133 – 120
|OBC/SC/ST – PWD
|40 Percentile
|To be released
|119-107
NEET Percentile is determined on the basis of the highest marks scored in All India Merit List. Also, if under certain categories sufficient students fail to achieve the minimum marks then the Central Government and MCI may lower the minimum marks for the respective categories (as mentioned in the information brochure).