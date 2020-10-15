NEET 2020 Results: National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 result is scheduled to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) tomorrow @nta.ac.in. Here's how to check result online and all other details.

National Testing Agency or the NTA is scheduled to release the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 result on October 16, 2020. This year, over 14 lakh students had appeared for the NEET 2020 exam that was held on September 13, 2020. Students will be able to check their results on NTA’s official websites, nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in.

As per the Supreme Court’s order, the National Testing Agency had also conducted a re-examination on September 14. The results will be released on Friday, students who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results through online mode.

How to check NEET result 2020 online:

Go to the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA), nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in. Click on the click to download NEET Result 2020. You will be directed to a Login Menu. Key in your Login credentials that include your Registration Number and Roll Number. Click on the Submit button. Your NEET 2020 Result will appear before you on your screen. Download/Print your NEET 2020 Result for future reference.

Students who wish to study MBBS/BDS courses have to score at least 20th percentile in NEET 2020 exam. As per the new rules, students who wish to study medicine abroad also have to qualify the NEET examination. The minimum scores for SC and ST categories are 40th percentile. For candidates of the PwD candidates, the minimum qualifying marks are 4th percentile.

