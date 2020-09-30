NEET 2020 result date by NTA: NEET result 2020 will be declared online on October 12 at their official website ntaneet.nic.in. The date has been confirmed by NTA officials.

NEET 2020 result date by NTA: NEET result 2020 will be declared online on October 12 at their official website ntaneet.nic.in. The date has been confirmed by NTA officials. Registered candidates who have appeared in NEET exam across the country on September 13, 2020, will be able to access the NEET 2020 result from the official website. NEET 2020 result will help candidates secure seats in 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH Indian medical as well as dental colleges. 15 AIIMS and two JIPMER medical colleges also grant admission to the NEET candidates if qualified.

Under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, India, NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY CUM ENTRANCE TEST (UG) 2020 (NEET (UG) – 2020) is being conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental & other Colleges/ Institutes in India.

Amid the surge of Coronavirus cases in India, NEET 2020 exam was held by NTA on September 13 in pen and paper-(Offline) based model. NEET 2020 exam was conducted at 3843 NEET exam centres in different parts of the country. Candidates can visit ntaneet.nic.in result 2020 on the date of result announcement.

Here are all the details to know how to download and get NEET UG result 2020:

Visit NTA NEET result official website- ntaneet.nic.in Click on “View NEET-UG 2020 -Result” Registered NEET candidate login page will appear. Enter the roll number, date of birth and security pin to check the NEET RESULT 2020 Submit the information. NEET rank card 2020 will appear on the screen. Download NEET 2020 result scorecard Candidates can take a print out of NEET result 2020

NEET Cutoff 2020

Candidates only if they meet NEET 2020 cut off will appear in NEET counselling and seat allocation process . As per the minimum qualifying criteria, general or unreserved (UR), category candidates require to score at least 50th percentile. Reserved candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC must obtain qualifying NEET marks and meet 40th percentile.

