National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations Result 2020 was expected today, but will now be declared on 16 October. The decision was made by the Supreme Court and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta furnished the information on behalf of CBSE at the Apex Court on Monday. The Supreme Court on Monday allowed students, who missed this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) due to being infected by COVID-19 or being in containment zones, to appear for it on October 14.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, while allowing students to appear for the NEET exams on October 14, said that the results will be declared on October 16. The apex court’s order comes on a request made by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to allow students, who could not give the NEET exam. NEET is one of the highest competitive exams, opening opportunities for students to get into the most prestigious medical colleges.

Candidates are requested to follow these steps to check NEET 2020 results below:

Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in Click on the link for NEET result on their homepage. It will be directed to a new page. Click on the link or click here Keep your login credentials ready Enter your enrolment number, date of birth and click on submit The result will be displayed on the screen allowing you to either save or print it You can directly take a printout and save it on the computer You are advised to print the mark sheet for future references

.@DG_NTA will be declaring the results of #NEETUG 2020 on 16th October 2020. Exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates. #NEETResult2020 #NEETRESULTS — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 12, 2020

NEET exam was smoothly held amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on September 13 on the given schedule in a secure and healthy atmosphere by following all the directions and advisories sincerely. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appear for NEET 2020 exam and the candidates who missed the exams after testing positive for COVID-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test on October 14. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) on September 26.

