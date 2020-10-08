Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, the Minister of Education, announced earlier that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET) 2020 Results are soon to be released without further delay. Although the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the exam, said that the results will be out before or on October 12, no definite date has been given as of yet. NTA released the answer key for NEET on September 26 and candidates were able to go through it and contest the answers given.

NEET allows aspirants to gain entrance to some of the finest medical colleges in India. Although there had been a request to postpone the exams, the Supreme Court rejected it and NEET 2020 was conducted without any difficulties on September 13. The exam was held in many exam centres and coronavirus guidelines were observed at each of them.

Somewhere near 85% of the total 15.97 lakh candidates who were registered for NEET actually appeared for the exam. Any candidates who could not come for the exam after contracting coronavirus will be allowed another attempt to appear for the exam, though the date is not yet known.

Also read: UPSC CMS Admit Card 2020 out @upsc.gov.in: Direct link to download here

Also read: Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results 2020 to be declared today: Here’s all detail to check it online

It is unclear whether the cut-offs this year will be increased, unchanged or lowered because while the attendance was higher this year and the exam was reported to be much easier, there is also the factor of coronavirus to be taken into consideration, as candidates may not have been able to properly prepare for the exam because of it.

Also read: RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020: Rajasthan board declares scores at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in