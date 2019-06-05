NEET Results 2019: The NTA has declared the results of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. Reportedly, Rajasthan's Nalin Khandelwal has become the topper pf NTA NEET-UG entrance exam held this year for admission to Undergraduate medical courses.

NEET Results 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA has declared the NEET 2019 results on its official website – ntaneet.nic.in. Reports say that Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan has topped the examination securing All India Rank (AIR-1) in the NEET UG 2019. The candidate has scored 99.9999291 percentile and 701 marks in the entrance exam while Madhuri Reddy from Telangana has secured 7th rank with 695 marks.

The NTA has also released the NEET Answer Keys 2019 and candidates can check the same with the instructions to download the NEET Final Answer Keys 2019 given in this article below. The NEET 2019 results along with the scores are now available on the official website. Candidates need to enter the details such as Roll Number, Date Of Birth (DOB) in the format (dd/mm/yyyy) and Security Pin to access the results online.

The eligibility criteria for qualifying the NEET 2019 examination are given below:

– General category candidates: 50 per cent

– Reserved candidates including SC and ST candidates: 40 per cent

– PwD candidates: 45 per cent

How to check the NEET Scores and Final Answer Keys 2019?

Visit the official website NEET 2019 – ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Final Answer Keys of NEET (UG) – 2019” on the homepage

On clicking, the answer keys will be displayed on the page

Candidates need to download the same and check the answer keys

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Candidates can click on this direct link to download the NTA NEET UG Results 2019: https://ntaneet.nic.in/NTANEET/result/ResultNEET.htm

