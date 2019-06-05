NEET Results 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in, NTA NEET final answer keys released, NEET 2019 results: The NTA or National Testing Agency has released the National Eligibility Cum Entrance final answer keys and results today, June 5, 2019 on the official website - ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates can check the list of colleges eligible for admissions with the NEET 2019 scores.

NEET Result 2019 declared, NEET Results 2019 available at ntaneet.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET or National Eligibility Cum Entrance results and final answer keys on the official website – ntaneet.nic.in today, June 5, 2019. Candidates can check the results on the official website now. All the candidates who took the NEET 2019 examination and are eagerly awaiting the NEET 2019 Results are advised to log on to the official website mentioned here as the examination conducting authority is has published the results along with the NEET scores.

Rajasthan’s Nalin Khandelwal tops the All India Rank (AIR) in the NEET UG 2019 with 99.9999291 percentile and 701 marks while Madhuri Reddy from Telangana ranks 7th with 695 marks. The candidates need to download their scores and check if they are eligible for admissions in the top medical colleges under the government. The NEET 2019 was conducted by the NTA on May 5 and May 20, 2019 at various examination centres across the country.

How to check the NEET 2019 Result or NEET Result 2019?

Log into the official website asa mentioned above

Candidates need to click on the relevant result link

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the roll number printed on the NEET Admit Card 2019

ON submitting the details, the NEET Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the result sheet and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

NEET Results 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in: NEET Qualifying Criteria

The eligibility criteria for qualifying the NEET 2019 examination is given below:

General category candidates need to score 50% marks

Reserved candidates including SC and ST candidates need to score 40% marks

PwD candidates or candidates with disability need to score 45% marks

NEET Results 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in: Meet the Topper

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results. Reportedly, Rajasthan’s Nalin Khandelwal has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the NEET UG 2019 with 99.99 percentile and 701 marks this year

The NTA has finally released the scores on its official website. Candidates can now check their final answer keys and scores by entering the necessary details on the official website of NTA.

NEET Results 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in: NEET 2019 All India quota seats counseling

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be conducting the counseling for seats under 15% All India Quota and all seats in Central institutions like AFMC, ESI, Delhi University, banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University and Deemed Universities

NEET Results 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in: NEET 2019 State Quota Counselling

All state departments for medical education will conduct the Counselling on State Quota seats through NEET scores. The merit list for counseling on quota seats in the states will be prepared based on All India Ranks released by the examination conducting authority or NTA.

NEET Results 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in: 10% EWS Quota reservations for admissions through NEET scores

This year, as per the new government norms, 10% EWS quota reservation will be applicable in all college admissions through the NEET scores.

NEET Results 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in: IMA Seeks Counselling Centres

This year, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked for setting up of counseling centres in all medical colleges. IMA has also planned to set up a 24×7 helpline to help students dealing with mental problems

The official website of NTA NEET is currently out of service. This might be due to heavy traffic on the website as candidates all over the country who have appeared in the examination are trying to access the official website to check their results

The NTA has released a notification on the official website – ntaneet.nic.in which reads, “The NEET (UG) – 2019 Result will be available after 4:00 PM Today”. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the site.

NEET Results 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in: Final Answer Keys

The National Testing Agency has released the final answer keys of NEET 2019 examination on its official website today, June 5, 2019. Candidates can now check the answer keys on the website – ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA will soon release the NEET Results 2019 on its official website. More details to be updated shortly. The NEET scores will be available for download on the NTA website.

NEET Results 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in: Admission at Armed Force Medical College (AFMC), Pune

The candidates who wish to take admissions in Armed Force Medical College (AFMC), Pune check the cut off marks released by the college on its official website – afmc.nic.in. The admission details will be given under the Admissions 2019 tab on the website of the College.

NEET Results 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in: Top 10 colleges that accept NEET Scores

Armed Force Medical College (AFMC), Pune.

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi.

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi.

Grant Medical College, Mumbai.

King George’s Medical University, Lucknow.

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute

St. John’s Medical College, Bangalore

Institute of Medical Science, Benaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), Varanasi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi’

M.S Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore

NEET Results 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in: NTA NEET 2019 Answer Key

The NTA had uploaded the Answer Key for candidates to challenge recently and the procedure for challenge of Answer Key has been made available from May 29 to May 31 (upto 11:50 PM). The Candidates had to pay a sum of Rs. 1000/ as processing fee for each question challenged through the website online .

NEET Results 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in: NEET 2019 inter-se merit

In case two candidates obtain the same score in the NEET 2019 exam, these criteria will decide the fate of the candidates for inter-se merit:

Candidates who obtain higher marks in Biology (Botany & Zoology), followed by, Candidates who obtain higher marks in Chemistry, followed by, Candidates who make less number of attempted mistakes in answers in all the subjects, followed by, Candidates if older in age

It is clear that the NEET 2019 results are supposed to be out today. However, the NTA has not confirmed the time for NEET result declaration, reports say that the result is likely to be published by 6:00 PM today.

NEET Results 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in: NEET 2019 Examination Dates

The NTA NEET 2019 was conducted on two days i.e. on May 5 and May 20 this year. However, some students in Karnataka missed appearing in the examination on May 5 due to the delay of trains. Hence, the NTA gave another chance to these affected students to appear in the NEET exam which was conducted again on May 20. NTA also conducted the NEET exam for students of Odisha. Due to the devastating cyclone Fani this year, students faced difficulties in the NEET exam.

NEET Results 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in: NEET UG 2018 Topper

Last year, i.e. in the year 2018, Kalpana Kumari from the state of Bihar topped the NEET UG entrance exam. The student scored 691 out of the total 720 marks in the NEET 2018.

NEET Results 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in: NEET 2018 Cut Off

According to reports, the cut-off for the general category last year stood at 119 marks while for SC/ST and OBC categories was 96.

The candidates must note that the NEET 2019 exam results will be published by the examination conducting authority, NTA on its official website. Candidates can check nta.ac.in and click on the NEET 2019 tab to proceed to download their respective NEET results

The NTA is all set to declare the NEET or National Eligibility Cum Entrance results today. Candidates can check their results on ntaneet.nic.in.

