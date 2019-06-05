NEET Results 2019: NTA NEET 2019 scores will be available at ntaneet.nic.in soon. Candidates awaiting their results can check the list of colleges given in this article to take admissions with their NEET 2019 scores.

How to check NEET 2019 scores?

Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in Look for the NEET 2019 result link and click on it The candidates will be asked to login to their accounts Now, enter the details to log in On submitting the details, the result page will open Here, enter the roll number and submit The NEET scorecard will be displayed on the computer screen Take a print out of the same for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the NEET Result 2019

Here are the Colleges in which NEET scores are accepted for admissions:

Armed Force Medical College (AFMC), Pune.

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi.

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi.

Grant Medical College, Mumbai.

King George’s Medical University, Lucknow.

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute

St. John’s Medical College, Bangalore

Institute of Medical Science, Benaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), Varanasi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi’

M.S Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore

Admission at various Colleges with NEET 2019 scores: The admissions at all the government medical colleges will start shortly after the declaration of the NEET 2019 results. The candidates who wish to take admissions must check the cut off marks released by the colleges on the official website – afmc.nic.in. The admission process and eligibility criteria will also be notified to the students by the Colleges through their official website.

