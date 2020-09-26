National Board of Examinations or the NBE has released the NEET SS 2020 Results on their official website nbe.edu.in. To know how to download the result and other details like cutoff, refer to this article.

NEET SS 2020 Results have been declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Friday. Candidates who appeared in the NEET SS 2020 exam can head towards the official NBE website nbe.edu.in September 30 onwards and check their results. National Board of Examinations or the NBE has also released the NEET SS 2020 cutoff along with the results.

This year, the exam was conducted on September 15, students can now check their results for 32 super specialities. Your NEET SS 2020 Result will contain your Roll Number, Total Marks Obtained out of 400 and your Merit Rank.

The official notification issued bu NBE reads that NEET-SS 2020 was conducted on 15th September 2020 for admission to DM/MCh courses, 32 distinct question papers were used for different Super Specialty/Clubbed Groups in accordance with the scheme prescribed in the Information Bulletin.

