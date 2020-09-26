NEET SS 2020 Results have been declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Friday. Candidates who appeared in the NEET SS 2020 exam can head towards the official NBE website nbe.edu.in September 30 onwards and check their results. National Board of Examinations or the NBE has also released the NEET SS 2020 cutoff along with the results.
This year, the exam was conducted on September 15, students can now check their results for 32 super specialities. Your NEET SS 2020 Result will contain your Roll Number, Total Marks Obtained out of 400 and your Merit Rank.
The official notification issued bu NBE reads that NEET-SS 2020 was conducted on 15th September 2020 for admission to DM/MCh courses, 32 distinct question papers were used for different Super Specialty/Clubbed Groups in accordance with the scheme prescribed in the Information Bulletin.
Steps to download NEET SS results 2020 online:
Visit the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in or click here to be redirected to the website’s homepage.
- Click on the link for NEET SS Results 2020.
- You will be directed to a page where your result PDF format document will open.
- Look for your result in that document.
- Properly check you Roll Number, Marks Obtained and Merit Rank.
- Download and Print the result for future references.
The minimum qualifying criteria indicated in the Information Bulletin suggests that in order to qualify in the NEET SS 2020 results in their respective Super Specialty/Clubbed groups, a candidate must be placed at 50 percentile marks or above that.
