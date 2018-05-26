The NEET UG 2018 answer keys have been released by the CBSE on its official website @ cbseneet.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the examination this year can download the answer keys for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 from the official website and submit challenge before May 27, 2018 if they have any doubt regarding the answers.

Candidates can check their ‘NEET UG 2018 Answer Key’ with the help of the following steps:

Visit the official website of CBSE NEET (cbseneet.nic.in) On the home page search for the notification for the NEET 2018 answer key Towards the right side of the page click on the Answer Key link Candidates will be directed to a pdf Download the answer key and tally the same with your answers from the OMR sheets.

Moreover, the candidates who wish to challenge the answers of their OMR sheets, have to pay Rs 100 per response/per question /per OMR sheet he or she wants to challenge. This year, more than 13 lakh candidates had reportedly appeared for the NEET UG Exam 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the examination in 136 cities across India. The NEET UG Examination is the gateway for those candidates seeking admissions into the undergraduate MBBS and BDS medical courses in the country.

