CBSE is all set to release the answer keys for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 on its official website today. Candidates can download the answer keys and challenge the answers if they have any doubt regarding the same.

The answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 is set to be released by CBSE on its official website today, May 25, 2018. As per reports in a leading daily, the answer keys will be available till May 27, 2018 so students should make sure they download the answer keys before it gets removed from the website. Candidates who had appeared for the NEET UG 2018 exam can cross check their answers and if they have any doubt, they can challenge the answers on the official web portal at cbseneet.nic.in

Candidates can check their ‘NEET UG 2018 Answer Key’ by following the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of CBSE NEET (cbseneet.nic.in) On the home page search for the notification for the NEET 2018 answer key Towards the right side of the page click on the Answer Key link Candidates will be directed to a pdf Download the answer key and tally the same with your answers from the OMR sheets.

Moreover, the candidates who wish to challenge the answers of their OMR sheets, which is going to be released shortly will have to pay an amount of Rs 1000 per response/per question he/she wants to challenge. It has been learned that this year, more than 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the NEET UG Exam. The examination was conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 136 cities across the country. The NEET UG Examination is the gateway for those candidates seeking admissions into the undergraduate MBBS and BDS medical courses in India.

