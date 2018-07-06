The first selection list for MBBS/BDS Courses of NEET 2018 has been released by the Maharashtra Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) on July 4, 2018. Candidates can now check the list by logging into the website at dmer.org.

Candidates, who have been waiting eagerly for the announcement, can check the selection list that has been published on the official website of the DMER. Candidates need to log in at www.dmer.org and download the PDF for the list. The candidates who have been allotted seats in the first selection list are required to occupy the seats in the respective colleges by 5:00 pm on July 12, 2018.

Here are the steps to download NEET UG 2018 (First selection List):

Log in to the official website of DMER, www.dmer.org Search for the link that reads, “First Selection List for MBBS/ BDS Courses Dated- 04/07/2018” Click on the link Candidates will be directed to a Pdf Download and take a print out of the same for reference

The selected candidates will have to submit their original documents for verification and admission fees will also have to be deposited within the stipulated time. According to the official website of DMER, the candidates who have acquired all India rank 175000 onwards need to fill the online preference form which will be declared soon.

To go to the official website of DMER directly and download the selection list, click here: http://www.dmer.org/new/

