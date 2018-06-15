The online registration process for admissions under state quota for NEET UG 2018 qualified candidates has started online on the official website. Candidates can now register themselves through the portal and upload the necessary documents while filling up the online registration form. Documents to be uploaded are mentioned here.

NEET 2018 Online Registration: The registration process for seats under state quota for NEET UG 2018 qualified candidates has started online in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Those who have qualified the examination to feature on the merit list that was shortly announced have to register themselves through the official portal of JKBOPEE. The last date for online registration is scheduled to be June 19, 2018.

According to reports, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) had earlier declared the dates for the NEET 2018 All India Quota counselling and counselling for other Deemed Universities for the undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses, which commenced on June 13. Students who have successfully cleared the NEET 2018 examination can check the official website for further information.

The Central Board of Secondary Education on June 4, 2018, had declared the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 results along with the cut-offs which are recorded to be lower than the previous year. The answer keys were released on May 25. Candidates should note that they have to upload certain documents while filling up the registration form.

Only those who have qualified the NEET UG 2018 examination with minimum 50% are eligible to attend the counselling. Relaxation is given to the reserved category candidates. Candidates are advised to go through the merit list on the official website of JKBOPEE before filling up the online registration form for NEET UG 2018 admissions.

The following documents need to be uploaded at the time of registration:

NEET UG Score Card

10+2 mark sheet

Preferred Subject

Category certificate if required

Age proof certificate (matriculation)

This year, around 14 lakh students appeared for NEET 2018 examination, which was conducted by the CBSE on May 6 at various centres across the country.

Click here to read the full notification: http://www.jkbopee.gov.in/Pdf/Downloader.ashx?nid=216&type=n

