NEET 2019: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET application correction window is going to be activated by the examination conducting authority National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website today, January 14, 2019. All those who have already submitted their application forms but have made any mistake or need to add more details in their application can log into the official website of NTA NEET 2019 and make the necessary changes before the closure of the application correction process through – ntaneet.nic.in.

The NTA has also released a notification regarding the NEET 2019 application correction process. According to the notification, the last date for making corrections in the application forms of NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2019 has been scheduled for January 31, 2019. Meanwhile, the registration process for the upcoming examination had started on November 1, 2018, and was closed after the extension of the process till December 7, 2018. The NEET 2019 examination will be conducted at various centres across the country on May 8, 2019.

How to make corrections in the NEET 2019 application form?

Log on to the official website of NTA as mentioned above

Click on the link that reads, “Fill Application Form: NEET (UG) – 2019” on the homepage

Now click on the option for candidate login

Enter the details and submit for logging into the user portal

The candidates will be taken to their application page

Now, make the required changes in the application form and save

Go through the details filled in the application form before final submission

Now, click on the submit button and take a print out of the application form for future reference

Direct link for making changes in the NEET 2019 application form: https://ntaneet.nic.in/Ntaneet/online/CandidateLogin.aspx

