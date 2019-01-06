NEET UG 2019: The application correction process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is likely to start soon on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check the details regarding the same given below.

NEET UG 2019: The application correction process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is likely to start on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to reports, the tentative date of the starting of the process of form correction has been scheduled from January 14, 2019 and the process will be closed on January 31, 2019. Candidates who have submitted their application forms through the official website can now check the details regarding the same given below.

The reports released on a leading media website says that the candidates will get this one-time opportunity for making any corrections in their application form through the official website before locking their forms online. Moreover, the admit cards or hall tickets for the upcoming NEET UG 2019 exam is going to be released through the official website of NTA on April 15, 2019.

Meanwhile, candidates should note that they have to carry the admit cards to the examination centre on the day of the examination. NEET 2019 exam will be held on May 5, 2019 and will be in pen-paper based. The National Testing Agency is conducting the examination for the first time this year for admission to undergraduate medical and dental programmes. For more information, candidates need to log into the official website of NTA – nta.ac.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More