NEET UG 2019: The National Test Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam (NEET) 2019 for aspiring medical candidates for which the registration process was opened on the official website of NTA. However, the registration process is soon going to be closed by the Agency. All the candidates who wish to appear in the upcoming NEET UG 2019 examination but have not yet filled up their applications through the official website of NTA are advised to do the same by November 30, 2018.
Moreover, candidates must note that after the closure of the application process on the official website, the online correction of data in the application form will be opened. Candidates would be able to make changes in their applications from January 14, 2019, till January 31, 2019.
How to apply for NEET 2019?
- Log in to the official website of NTA
- Click on the link that reads, “Medical” on the homepage
- Candidates will be taken to the NEET UG 2019 page
- Here, click on ‘NEET (UG) Website & Registration’ link
- Once, again, candidates will be directed to a new window
- Now, click on the option to fill up the application form (If you have already registered)
- If a candidate has not registered, fill up the registration part at first and then proceed to fill the application form
- On clicking on the option, candidates will be redirected to the instruction page
- Read all the instructions and proceed to fill the form
- After filling the application form, make application fee payment and submit
- Take a print out of the form for future reference if necessary
To go to the official website of NTA and fill up the application form directly, candidates need to click on this link given here: https://ntaneet.nic.in/Ntaneet/Registration/Instruction.aspx
