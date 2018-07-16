Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday last week announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted twice in a year from now. Coming to the schedule for the NEET UG 2019 schedule, it has been reported that the exam is scheduled to take place in February 2019, while the second one will take place in May 2019.

In a bid to reduce stress and provide the students with adequate opportunity to bring out the best in them, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday last week announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted twice in a year from now. According to a report in the Indian Express, the tests which were earlier organised by the CBSE including NET will now be conducted by the NTA. From now on the tests that were conducted only once in a year will provide students with a chance to apply for undergraduate courses twice a year.

While NEET will be held in February and May, the JEE (Main) will be conducted in January and April. The students applying for JEE seek an admission into various engineering colleges for undergraduate courses. On the other hand, NEET gives an opportunity to the students to get an admission into medical and dental courses. The students will be provided with an option to choose a date for the exams that will be held over many days. Also, if a student is appearing for both JEE and NEET then the best of his/her two scores will be taken into account.

The students can apply for the exams online in October as the application forms will be available from February 3, 2019, to February 17, 2019. The exam will be conducted in eight different sittings and candidates can choose any one from them. The declaration of the results is most expected to be out in March 2019.

The second schedule of the NEET will take place in May 2019. Students can submit the application forms of the Exam in the second week of March 2019. The exam dates are May 12 to May 26, 2019, and will also take place in 8 sittings. The declaration of the exams will take place in the first week of June 2019.

