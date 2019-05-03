NEET UG 2019: The NTA has also notified students about the changing of examination centers for the NEET (UG) 2019. The aspiring candidates can check their exam centers from the official website. As per reports, around 86 NEET 2019 test centres have been changed by the NTA due to Lok Sabha elections 2019.

NEET UG 2019 exam centres changed: Check complete list of exam centres here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the NEET (UG)-2019 on its official website. Students can download their fresh e-admit cards from the NEET website @ntaneet.nic.in. The NTA has also notified students about the changing of examination centers for the NEET (UG) 2019. The aspiring candidates can check their exam centers from the official website. As per reports, around 86 NEET 2019 test centres have been changed by the NTA due to Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2019, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam is a basic requirement for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian medical/dental colleges.

The list of states where exam centres have either been changed:

Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipal, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Jammu, and Kashmir, Odisha

How to download admit cards:

1. Log on to the official website @ntaneet.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on Download Admit Card

3. Enter your application number, date of birth

4. Click on the submit, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen

5. Download it and take the print out for the future reference

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections physics, chemistry, and biology. The exam will be a total of 180 questions including 90 would be from biology

and 45 each from physics and chemistry.

Candidates are required to carry their NEET 2019 admit card along with proper ID proof to the examination hall.

