NEET UG 2019: Four more exam centers have been allocated for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2019 in Kashmir. According to reports in a leading daily, 9,250 candidates will be appearing in the medical entrance examination this year in Kashmir and the National Testing Agency, which is the examination conducting authority of NEET has alotted four more centres in the valley of Kashmir for the convenience of the candidates.

Reportedly, the authority had earlier allocated examination centres for more than 5000 candidates in the Kashmir valley and now the NTA has added another four for the remaining candidates. According to reports, an official responsible for the NEET 2019 examination said that the NTA has allotted another four centres for the remaining 3,500 candidates who are going to appear in the NEET 2019 exam and no aspirants have to travel outside to appear in the upcoming medical entrance examination to be held this year.

Moreover, candidates in Kashmir appearing in the upcoming examination must note that the four additional centres have been allocated or set up in the Kashmir University, Gandhi Memorial College, Green Valley School and Kashmir Harvard School. The NTA has also said that the candidates will be notified of the examination centre allocation through an SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

