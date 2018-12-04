NEET UG 2019: The National Testing Agency has extended the last date for filling the online application form and has also made a few changes in the eligibility criteria for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2019 [NEET (UG)-2019]. The NEET 2019 is scheduled to take place on May 5, 2019.

The National Testing Agency has extended the last date for filling the online application form and has also made a few changes in the eligibility criteria for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2019 [NEET (UG)-2019]. The NTA recently posted a public notice on its official website – ntaneet.nic.in – that read the last date for filling up online application form has been extended by one week i.e. from November 30, 2018, to December 07, 2018, and fee payment from December 1, 2018, to December 8, 2018.

The notice came after the Supreme Court’s has ordered the NTA that “the candidates/petitioners who are above 25 years of age shall be entitled to apply and appear in the NEET (UG)-2019 examination provisionally subject to final outcome of these matters”. Also, the candidates who haven’t had applied yet can only register themselves for NEET(UG) 2019 via online only. The NEET 2019 is scheduled to take place on May 5, 2019.

Here are some of the other key instructions and procedures that the applicants need to go through before filling for online application form for NEET(UG) 2019:

The updated age criteria for appearing in NEET (UG) – 2019 is as follows:

For Candidates of Unreserved Category (UR): Born on or between 05.05.1994 and 31.12.2002.

For Candidates of SC/ST/OBC(NCL) Category: Born on or between 05.05.1989 and 31.12.2002

Indian Nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizen of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Foreign Nationals are eligible to appear in NEET (UG) – 2019. They are also eligible for 15% All India Quota seats.

Uploading of Photograph and Signature

The scanned image of the Photograph of the candidate should be in JPG/JPEG format and image size should be between 10Kb to 200Kb. Also, the scanned image of Signature of the candidate should be in JPG/JPEG format and image size should be between 4Kb to 30Kb.

Applicants can do the payment via Credit card/Debit card, Net Banking, UPI nad e-Challan from State Bank of India.

