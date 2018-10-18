NEET UG 2019: The registration process for the next NEET-UG entrance examination will start in November as per reports. The candidates who are eagerly waiting for the exam can check the official website - nta.ac.in for more details regarding the same.

NEET UG 2019: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is all set to be conducted by the newly formed examination conducting authority NTA or National Testing Agency from now onwards and the online registration for the first NEET UG Exam to be conducted by the Agency will be opened soon. The NEET UG 2019 exam has been scheduled to be held on May 5, 2019. According to the online registration for the upcoming exam will start from November 1, 2018, through the official website of NTA – nta.ac.in. All the interested candidates can check the notification regarding the exam schedule and online registration on the official website.

Candidates are advised to go through the details regarding the examination carefully before applying online. However, the last date for submission of the online applications or the closure of the registration process has not been announced on the official website yet. The NEET (UG) is conducted every year for candidates seeking to MBBS/BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges run under the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

How to register for NEET UG 2019 online?

Log in to the official website of National Testing Agency

Click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2019”

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, look for the registration link and click on it

Fill in all the details on the form and submit

A login id and password will be generated

Keep it for future reference

Now Login with the ID and password for applying online

Fill in all the necessary details on the application form

Make payment of the fees

Submit the application and take a print out of the same for future reference

