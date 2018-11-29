NEET UG 2019: National Testing Agency is all set to close the application process of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET) 2019 tomorrow, i.e. on November 30, 2018. Candidates are advised to log into the official website and fill in the application asap.

Moreover, as per reports in a leading daily, there is no carity on the disability quota. After the MCI made the draft rules public on November 16, some doctors with disability have said that the revised draft rules of MCI under disability quota admissions into various MBBS courses is unfair, discriminatory and unlawful. In midst of this chaos, the union body of Doctors with Disabilities has drafted a letter asking MCI to extend the date for submission of NEET 2019 application form and reconsider those candidates suffering from any disability if they have already registered earlier.

Meanwhile, other candidates must note that they need to complete the application or registration process for the examination by tomorrow evening as there is no official announcement from the examination conducting authority yet regarding the extension of the last date for submission of the applications. Candidates can take a quick look at the steps given below to fill up the NEET UG 2019 online application form.

How to apply for NEET 2019?

Visit the official website of NTA as mentioned above

Click on the link for NEET 2019 on the homepage

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Now, click on the link that reads, “Fill in the application form”

On clicking, candidates will again be redirected to a new window

Now, go through the instructions on the page and proceed to fill the form

Fill in all the details and make application fee payment online

Submit the form and take a print out of the same for future reference

To dirctly apply for the NEET 2019 examination, candidates can click on this link: http://ntaneet.nic.in/Ntaneet/Welcome.aspx

