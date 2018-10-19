NEET UG 2019: The registration process for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) which is going to be held on May 5, 2019 is about to start on the official website of NTA. Candidates can check their eligibility, exam pattern and other details here.

NEET UG 2019: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is all set to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the newly formed examination conducting authority on May 5, next year. And the registration process for the NEET UG 2019 is going to start on the official website of the agency soon. As per reports, the registration process will be opened by the NTA on November 1, 2018 at nta.ac.in.

The NEET examination is conducted every year for candidates seeking admission into the MBBS/BDS programmes in Medical/Dental colleges under the Dental Council of India/Medical Council of India/ under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India across the country.

Exam Pattern:

The NEET UG entrance examination will be conducted for three hours

There will be three different sections which included physics, chemistry and biology papers

There will be in total 180 questions, out of which 90 questions would be from biology and from physics and chemistry 45 questions each will be asked

The syllabus or questions in the examination will be based on Class 11 and 12 standard books and NCERT textbooks in particular subjects of the examination

There will also be negative marking in case of attempted wrong answers, while every correct answer would award four marks, every incorrect answer will deduct one mark

No penalty on unattempted questions

How to apply?

Visit the official website of National Testing Agency – nta.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “NEET UG 2019” click on it

Now, click on the registration link on the new window

Click on the link

Fill in all the necessary details on the application form

On submission of the form, a login id and password will be generated

Now Login with the ID and password for the online application process

Fill the details in the application and make fee payment

Submit the application and take a print out for future reference if necessary

Important Dates:

Registration process starts on November 1

Last date for application submission: November 30

The release of Admit card: April 15, 2019

Exam date: May 5

Result declaration: June 5

