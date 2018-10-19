NEET UG 2019: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is all set to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the newly formed examination conducting authority on May 5, next year. And the registration process for the NEET UG 2019 is going to start on the official website of the agency soon. As per reports, the registration process will be opened by the NTA on November 1, 2018 at nta.ac.in.
The NEET examination is conducted every year for candidates seeking admission into the MBBS/BDS programmes in Medical/Dental colleges under the Dental Council of India/Medical Council of India/ under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India across the country.
Exam Pattern:
- The NEET UG entrance examination will be conducted for three hours
- There will be three different sections which included physics, chemistry and biology papers
- There will be in total 180 questions, out of which 90 questions would be from biology and from physics and chemistry 45 questions each will be asked
- The syllabus or questions in the examination will be based on Class 11 and 12 standard books and NCERT textbooks in particular subjects of the examination
- There will also be negative marking in case of attempted wrong answers, while every correct answer would award four marks, every incorrect answer will deduct one mark
- No penalty on unattempted questions
How to apply?
- Visit the official website of National Testing Agency – nta.ac.in
- Search for the link that reads, “NEET UG 2019” click on it
- Now, click on the registration link on the new window
- Click on the link
- Fill in all the necessary details on the application form
- On submission of the form, a login id and password will be generated
- Now Login with the ID and password for the online application process
- Fill the details in the application and make fee payment
- Submit the application and take a print out for future reference if necessary
Important Dates:
- Registration process starts on November 1
- Last date for application submission: November 30
- The release of Admit card: April 15, 2019
- Exam date: May 5
- Result declaration: June 5
