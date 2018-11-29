NEET UG 2019: The Supreme Court has directed the examination conducting authority, NTA to extend the last date for submission of the NEET UG 2019 application forms through its official website by one-week. Earlier, the last date for submission of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) 2019 online applications was scheduled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website for tomorrow, i.e. on November 30, 2018.
Also, the Supreme court has said that all undergraduate medical students below the age of 25 would be allowed to appear in the examination, however admissions to the programmes would be entertained on the basis of CBSE’s decision, which is yet to fix the upper age limit for the national level entrance examination.
The Supreme Court’s order comes right after the union body of Doctors with Disabilities submitted a written letter quoting that the draft guidelines for admissions under disability quota made public on November 16 is unfair, discriminatory and unlawful which need to be reconsidered and they even requested for the extension of the application process.
How to apply for NEET UG 2019?
- Log in to NTA’s official website – nta.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on NEET 2019 and on the next page click on ‘NEET (UG) Website & Registration’
- Candidates will be directed to the registration page
- Now, click on, “Fill in the application form” and proceed
- Now, go through all the information displayed on the page and proceed to fill the form
- Fill in all the necessary details and make application fee payment
- Submit and take a print out of the application form for future reference
