NEET UG 2019: The Supreme Court on November 29 has ordered the National Testing Agency (NTA) to extend the application dealine for NEET examination to be conducted next year. Check details inside.

NEET UG 2019: The Supreme Court has directed the examination conducting authority, NTA to extend the last date for submission of the NEET UG 2019 application forms through its official website by one-week. Earlier, the last date for submission of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) 2019 online applications was scheduled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website for tomorrow, i.e. on November 30, 2018.

Also, the Supreme court has said that all undergraduate medical students below the age of 25 would be allowed to appear in the examination, however admissions to the programmes would be entertained on the basis of CBSE’s decision, which is yet to fix the upper age limit for the national level entrance examination.

SC directed the National Testing Agency to extend the deadline by one week to allow the students to fill up the NEET form, as the filling up of forms expires tomorrow. https://t.co/kgTHPEsZzE — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2018

The Supreme Court’s order comes right after the union body of Doctors with Disabilities submitted a written letter quoting that the draft guidelines for admissions under disability quota made public on November 16 is unfair, discriminatory and unlawful which need to be reconsidered and they even requested for the extension of the application process.

How to apply for NEET UG 2019?

Log in to NTA’s official website – nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on NEET 2019 and on the next page click on ‘NEET (UG) Website & Registration’

Candidates will be directed to the registration page

Now, click on, “Fill in the application form” and proceed

Now, go through all the information displayed on the page and proceed to fill the form

Fill in all the necessary details and make application fee payment

Submit and take a print out of the application form for future reference

