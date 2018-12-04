Students interested to join the undergraduate programme in veterinary science and animal husbandry can appear for the National eligibility cum entrance test (NEET) (UG). The department of animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries and union agriculture and farmers' welfare ministry has announced that the Veterinary Council of India will induct students through the NEET (UG) 2019-merit list for giving students admission in BVSc and AH streams in recognized veterinary colleges in the country.

Students interested to join the undergraduate programme in veterinary science and animal husbandry can appear for the National eligibility cum entrance test (NEET) (UG). M SenthilKumar, the registrar of Pondicherry state veterinary council said that students can appear for the test under the all India quota if 15 per cent in all the colleges that are affiliated to the UGC for the upcoming academic year of 2019-20.

Senthilkumar said that the department of animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries and union agriculture and farmers’ welfare ministry has announced that the Veterinary Council of India will induct students through the NEET (UG) 2019-merit list for giving students admission in BVSc and AH streams in recognized veterinary colleges in the country, except Jammu and Kashmir.

