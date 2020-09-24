NEET UG 2020: Application form corrections for candidates who appeared for NEET UG 2020 held on September 13 are now online on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) online portal, ntaneet.nic.in.

The application form corrections for candidates who appeared for NEET UG 2020 held on September 13 are now online on the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) online portal, ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates should go to the above-mentioned website to make edits to their forms. The edits will only be allowed till 5’o clock in the evening of September 30. Although, the fee, if any, can be paid till 11:30 p.m. on September 30.

Candidates will only be able to make changes in the given sections:

Name of Father Name of Mother Sex Caste/category Person with Disability (PwD) Status Nationality State Code for Eligibility

Follow the given steps to make corrections to the NEET UG 2020 application forms:

Go to the website, ntaneet.nic.in. Select the ‘Candidate Login’ link. Type in the required credentials and log in. Select the link for correction. Make any necessary corrections in the form.

Note: Although this is the second time NTA is allowing corrections in the application forms, candidates should not count on it to give another chance. As such, any corrections should be made immediately and carefully.

The official notice by NTA reads that due to the difficulties endured by the NEET UG 2020 candidates while making corrections in the information given in their online application form because of the coronavirus outbreak, the National Testing Agency once more decided to provide the option of making chnages in the particulars of the online application forms.

For further information, visit NEET’s website or dial either of the given numbers:

8700028512

8178359845

8882356803

9599676953

9650173668

