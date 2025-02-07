Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

NEET UG 2025: NTA Set To Open Registrations Soon, Check Eligibility, Fees & Important Guidelines Here

NTA will soon begin NEET UG 2025 registration. Check eligibility, fees, exam pattern & key changes on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
NEET UG 2025: NTA Set To Open Registrations Soon, Check Eligibility, Fees & Important Guidelines Here


The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to begin the registration process for NEET UG 2025 soon. Candidates aspiring to secure admission in various medical courses must apply through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

NEET UG 2025 Registration Dates & Past Trends

While the exact date and time for NEET UG 2025 registration have not been officially announced, previous years’ timelines provide a reference.

  • NEET 2024: Application process ran from February 14 to March 16, with the exam held on May 5.
  • NEET 2023: Registrations were open from March 6 to April 6, and the exam was conducted on May 7.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the registration process.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How to Register for NEET UG 2025?

Once the application process begins, candidates must follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the ‘NEET UG 2025 registration form’ link.
  3. Fill in the required login details to proceed.
  4. Complete the application form with accurate details.
  5. Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee.
  6. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2025 Registration Fee

The application fee structure for different categories is as follows:

  • General: ₹1,700
  • General-EWS, OBC-NCL: ₹1,600
  • SC, ST, PwBD, Third Gender: ₹1,000
  • Foreign Applicants: ₹9,500

NEET UG 2025 Exam Pattern & Key Changes

The NEET 2025 exam format has undergone significant modifications:

  • Duration: Reduced from 200 minutes to 180 minutes.
  • Total Questions: Reduced from 200 to 180.
  • Mandatory Questions: All questions are now compulsory, as optional ones have been removed.
  • Exam Mode: Conducted in pen and paper format in a single shift.
  • Subject-wise Distribution:
    • Biology: 90 questions
    • Chemistry: 45 questions
    • Physics: 45 questions

Stay Updated for NEET UG 2025 Announcements

Aspiring candidates should keep an eye on the official NTA website for the latest announcements regarding NEET UG 2025. Early registration and thorough preparation will be key to securing admission in top medical institutions.

ALSO READ: ‘Shocking And Unethical,’ Infosys Sacks Nearly 700 Freshers: Here’s Why

Filed under

NEET 2025 NEET 2025 application form NEET 2025 exam date NEET UG 2025 registration

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Liberal Paper Straws Don’t Work’: Why Is Trump Moving Back To Plastic?

‘Liberal Paper Straws Don’t Work’: Why Is Trump Moving Back To Plastic?

Rakhi Sawant Receives Marriage Proposal from Pakistani Mufti, Will She Become ‘Pakistan’s Bahu’?

Rakhi Sawant Receives Marriage Proposal from Pakistani Mufti, Will She Become ‘Pakistan’s Bahu’?

Taylor Swift Reportedly Feels ‘Used’ By Blake Lively Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift Reportedly Feels ‘Used’ By Blake Lively Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

New Lokniti-CSDS Exit Poll Predicts Clear BJP Victory In Delhi Elections; Seat And Vote Share Breakdown For Each Party

New Lokniti-CSDS Exit Poll Predicts Clear BJP Victory In Delhi Elections; Seat And Vote Share...

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant Receives Marriage Proposal from Pakistani Mufti, Will She Become ‘Pakistan’s Bahu’?

Rakhi Sawant Receives Marriage Proposal from Pakistani Mufti, Will She Become ‘Pakistan’s Bahu’?

Taylor Swift Reportedly Feels ‘Used’ By Blake Lively Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift Reportedly Feels ‘Used’ By Blake Lively Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Gautam Adani’s Son Jeet Adani Marries Diva In A Traditional Ceremony, Pledges ₹10,000 Crore For Social Causes

Gautam Adani’s Son Jeet Adani Marries Diva In A Traditional Ceremony, Pledges ₹10,000 Crore For

Jeet Adani & Diva Jaimin Shah’s Pre-Wedding: Bhangra, Music & Celebration | Watch

Jeet Adani & Diva Jaimin Shah’s Pre-Wedding: Bhangra, Music & Celebration | Watch

Jeet Adani’s Shaadi.com Profile Sparks Hilarious Exchange With Anupam Mittal

Jeet Adani’s Shaadi.com Profile Sparks Hilarious Exchange With Anupam Mittal

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox