NEET UG 2025: NTA Set To Open Registrations Soon, Check Eligibility, Fees & Important Guidelines Here

NTA will soon begin NEET UG 2025 registration. Check eligibility, fees, exam pattern & key changes on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to begin the registration process for NEET UG 2025 soon. Candidates aspiring to secure admission in various medical courses must apply through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

NEET UG 2025 Registration Dates & Past Trends

While the exact date and time for NEET UG 2025 registration have not been officially announced, previous years’ timelines provide a reference.

NEET 2024: Application process ran from February 14 to March 16 , with the exam held on May 5 .

Application process ran from , with the exam held on . NEET 2023: Registrations were open from March 6 to April 6, and the exam was conducted on May 7.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the registration process.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How to Register for NEET UG 2025?

Once the application process begins, candidates must follow these steps:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the ‘NEET UG 2025 registration form’ link. Fill in the required login details to proceed. Complete the application form with accurate details. Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2025 Registration Fee

The application fee structure for different categories is as follows:

General: ₹1,700

General-EWS, OBC-NCL: ₹1,600

SC, ST, PwBD, Third Gender: ₹1,000

Foreign Applicants: ₹9,500

NEET UG 2025 Exam Pattern & Key Changes

The NEET 2025 exam format has undergone significant modifications:

Duration: Reduced from 200 minutes to 180 minutes .

Reduced from . Total Questions: Reduced from 200 to 180 .

Reduced from . Mandatory Questions: All questions are now compulsory , as optional ones have been removed.

All questions are now , as optional ones have been removed. Exam Mode: Conducted in pen and paper format in a single shift .

Conducted in in a . Subject-wise Distribution: Biology: 90 questions Chemistry: 45 questions Physics: 45 questions



Stay Updated for NEET UG 2025 Announcements

Aspiring candidates should keep an eye on the official NTA website for the latest announcements regarding NEET UG 2025. Early registration and thorough preparation will be key to securing admission in top medical institutions.

ALSO READ: ‘Shocking And Unethical,’ Infosys Sacks Nearly 700 Freshers: Here’s Why