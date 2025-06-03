Home
  Home»
  Education and Jobs»
  • NEET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key Out Now; Check Expected Cut-Off, Objection Fee – Direct Link Here!

NEET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key Out Now; Check Expected Cut-Off, Objection Fee – Direct Link Here!

NEET UG 2025 answer key released at neet.nta.nic.in. Objection window open till June 5 with ₹200 fee. Check response sheet, exam pattern, and expected cut-offs.

NEET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key Out Now; Check Expected Cut-Off, Objection Fee – Direct Link Here!


The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2025 today. Candidates who appeared for this year’s National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG can download the answer key along with their individual response sheets from the official website neet.nta.nic.in. 

The NEET UG exam was held on May 4, with over 22.7 lakh candidates participating across 4,750 centres in 557 Indian cities and 14 international locations.

Answer Key Download & Objection Process

Candidates can challenge the answer key if they believe there are discrepancies. The challenge window is open till June 5. Each challenge requires a fee of ₹200 per question, which is non-refundable. No challenges will be accepted without payment or through modes other than the official website.

Steps to Check and Challenge NEET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key:

  1. Visit the official NEET UG website – neet.nta.nic.in

  2. Click on the link related to provisional answer key challenge

  3. Log in using application number and date of birth

  4. View the provisional answer key and response sheet

  5. Select questions for challenge, submit justification, and pay ₹200 per challenge

Revised NEET 2025 Exam Pattern

This year’s NEET UG paper pattern returned to the pre-COVID structure, meaning all questions were compulsory. The paper featured 180 questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). There were no optional questions, and candidates had 180 minutes to complete the test.

NEET UG 2025 Result Date and Cut-Off

The final answer key will be released after experts review the objections. Candidates will not be notified individually about whether their challenge was accepted. Instead, they must verify from the final key if any questions were corrected or dropped.

While the NEET 2025 result date has not been officially confirmed, it is likely to follow a similar timeline as last year. In 2024, the result was declared on June 4, following the provisional key release on May 29.

Courses Covered Under NEET UG 2025

The exam is the gateway to undergraduate courses in:

  • MBBS

  • BDS

  • BAMS

  • BUMS

  • BHMS

  • BSMS

These are offered across various government and private institutions in India.

Previous Year Timeline Reference

Last year’s NEET UG exam, conducted on May 5, saw 24 lakh candidates. The re-exam was held on June 23 due to a controversy, with revised results declared on July 26.

