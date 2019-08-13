NEET UG Admissions 2019: The registration for NEET mop-up round will be started by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today, August 13 on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who are interested must have qualified the NEET UG result 2019 can register for the same.

NEET UG Admissions 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration for NEET mop-up round today, August 13 on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Interested candidates who have cleared NEET UG result 2019 can register for the same. The registration will be closed on August 15. Last chance for seeking admission in undergraduate courses in medicine and dental science – (MBBS and BDS).

Post-registration, candidates can choose the choice of the college in which they want to take the admission and based on the marks obtained and reference, seats will be allotted.

The duration of filling the choice is 10 am to 5 pm on August 16, the seat allocation result will be displayed on August 19. Candidates who would make it to the list will have to report at the allotted university with the original documents from August 20 to 26. Failing of which candidature will be cancelled.

NEET UG admissions 2019: Documents needed

– Copy of downloaded NEET admit card

– NEET 2019 mark sheet

– Nationality certificate/valid passport or school leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as Indian

– Latest education certificates

– Permanent/provisional registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical Council or other State Medical Councils in India/MCI

– Medical fitness certificate

— Copy of receipt of online fee payment

NEET UG admissions 2019: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘new registration’

Step 3: Fill all the required details after verifying using the email id or phone number

Step 4: Fill the form, and make choices.

Step 5: Duly make payment

Non-reporting and non-joining vacant seats will be transferred to the deemed/central universities/ESIC for mop-up on August 27, as per the schedule.

Over 7 lakh candidates had qualified the counselling process of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 in the month of June. Qualifying criteria for this category are 50th percentile or 701 to 134 marks. For reserved category candidates, the eligibility criterion is to secure 40 percentile of the total marks which comes to 133 to 107 marks.

