NEET UG Counselling 2018: The Supreme Court has directed the Medical Council Committee (MCC) to announce the result of NEET-UG 2018. The MCC will share the results of the second round of councilling on its official website @mcc.nic.in. Classes for the students, who were allotted seats in the first phase, will start from August 1, 2018.

The Supreme Court has shown a green signal to the Medical Council Committee (MCC) to publish the second list of councilling for NEET-UG 2018. There has been a delay in the results for the second phase of counselling of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2018) and candidates are annoyed as the case is pending in Bombay High Court. Students, who had appeared for the NEET-UG test 2018 have been alleged that the Medical Council Committee (MCC) had put a stay on counselling across the country.

According to reports, the MCC may declare the NEET results of the second phase of counselling on Wednesday. “Instead of troubling the students again and again by obtaining stays and multiple court cases, the MCC should properly guide the aspirants even before the counselling begins,” said Dr P.S. Vijayender, Secretary-Junior Doctors Associations.

Dr B Karunakar Reddy, Vice Councillor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, said that there has been a tensed atmosphere during the first phase of counselling, which is already finished. Classes for the students, who were allotted seats in the first phase, will start from August 1, 2018. The students do not need to worry as there is still time for the second counselling, which will end on August 31, 2018.

