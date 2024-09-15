Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Registration Extended, Results to be Announced on Sept 19

The choice-filling window for the second round will close on the same date, and the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) portal will remain open until noon on September 16.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Registration Extended, Results to be Announced on Sept 19

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the registration process for Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2024. Candidates who missed securing a seat in the first round can now register on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in, until September 16. The choice-filling window for the second round will close on the same date, and the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) portal will remain open until noon on September 16.

Additionally, candidates have the opportunity to resign from their seats without forfeiture until 11 AM tomorrow.

Revised Counselling Schedule and New Seats Added

MCC has updated the NEET UG 2024 counselling schedule to include new seats, which have been made available on their official website. “The competent authority has decided to revise the schedule for Round 2 of UG Counselling 2024 to accommodate new seats added to the matrix following fresh Letters of Permission (LoPs) from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW),” stated the official MCC notice.

The seat allotment results for Round 2 will be released on September 19. Candidates who are allotted seats must report to their respective colleges for admission and document verification.

Steps to Register for NEET UG Round 2 Counselling:

  1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  2. Navigate to the “UG Medical” section.
  3. Select the ‘New Login Registration’ option under the candidate activity board.
  4. Enter the required details, including your NEET UG roll number, password, and security pin.
  5. Complete and submit the application form.
  6. Pay the registration fee.
  7. Download and print the application form for future reference.

Counselling Rounds

MCC will conduct four rounds of counselling: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and an Online Stray Vacancy Round. This applies to the All India Quota (15%), Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AIIMS institutes, and JIPMER campuses in Puducherry and Karaikal.

MUST READ: Taiwan Detects 7 Aircraft, 6 Naval Vessels

Filed under

mCC NEET UG Counselling NEET UG Counselling 2024 NEET UG seat allotment result date NEET-UG

Also Read

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana On NewsX

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana...

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox