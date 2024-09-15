The choice-filling window for the second round will close on the same date, and the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) portal will remain open until noon on September 16.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the registration process for Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2024. Candidates who missed securing a seat in the first round can now register on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in, until September 16. The choice-filling window for the second round will close on the same date, and the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) portal will remain open until noon on September 16.

Additionally, candidates have the opportunity to resign from their seats without forfeiture until 11 AM tomorrow.

Revised Counselling Schedule and New Seats Added

MCC has updated the NEET UG 2024 counselling schedule to include new seats, which have been made available on their official website. “The competent authority has decided to revise the schedule for Round 2 of UG Counselling 2024 to accommodate new seats added to the matrix following fresh Letters of Permission (LoPs) from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW),” stated the official MCC notice.

The seat allotment results for Round 2 will be released on September 19. Candidates who are allotted seats must report to their respective colleges for admission and document verification.

Steps to Register for NEET UG Round 2 Counselling:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Navigate to the “UG Medical” section. Select the ‘New Login Registration’ option under the candidate activity board. Enter the required details, including your NEET UG roll number, password, and security pin. Complete and submit the application form. Pay the registration fee. Download and print the application form for future reference.

Counselling Rounds

MCC will conduct four rounds of counselling: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and an Online Stray Vacancy Round. This applies to the All India Quota (15%), Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AIIMS institutes, and JIPMER campuses in Puducherry and Karaikal.

