NEET UG Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the results of NEET or National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for students on the official website soon. Students can check the results by following the steps to download given below.

NEET UG Result 2019: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 results are all set to be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon on the official website – ntaneet.nic.in. According to reports, the results are likely to be out by June 5, 2019.

All the students who have appeared in the entrance examination this year for admissions to the undergraduate programs of medical sciences can check their respective NEET results on the official website by following the instructions given below.

How to check the NEET UG Result 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA NEET 2019 as mentioned above – ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates need to search for the link that reads, ‘NEET UG Result 2019’

Now, click on the link

Enter the required details in the space provided

Submit the details and wait for the page to load

The NEET UG Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer or mobile

Check the scorecard and download the same for future reference if necessary

The NEET or National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2019 examination was held for the aspirants from from 2 pm to 5 pm at various test centres across the country on May 5, 2019. Meanwhile, the NTA had recently published the NEET 2019 Answer Keys on its official website. Notice for submission of challenge against the answer keys was also published on the website of NTA. According to the notification, the last date to challenge the answer keys is May 31, 2019, i.e. today.

Those who have not yet submitted their challenges are advised to do so by 11:50 PM. The candidates need to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (one thousand only) as processing fee for each question challenged.

