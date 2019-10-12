NEFR Recruitment 2019: North East Frontier Railway has issued the notification for the recruitment of Machinist, Welder, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through its official website on or before October 31.

Candidates are advised to fill application information correctly as no request for a change in application details will be entertained. One candidate can apply through only one unit and trade. The candidate should bring medical certificate at the time of document verification in the prescribed format.

The stipend will be paid as admissible as per extant instruction. The minimum stipend will be Rs 6960. After selection for post, the request of a candidate to change the division will not be allowed. The Railway administration will not be responsible for any printing error. No daily allowance like traveling allowance will be paid to the candidate who will be called for document verification.

NEFR Recruitment Notification 2019

NEFR Recruitment 2019: Post details

Welder

Fitter

Electrician

Refrigerator and AC Mechanic

Lineman

Information & communication technology system Maintenance

Carpenter

Mason

Painter

NEFR Recruitment 2019: Unit details

Alipurduar (APDJ): Divisional Personnel Officer, Office Of the Divisional Railway Manager, P.O., Alipurduar Junction, Dist. Alipurduar, West Bengal (736123).

Rangia (RNY): Senior Personnel Officer, Office Of the Divisional Railway Manager, N.F. Railway, Rangia P.O., Dist Kamruo, Assam (781354).

Lumding (LMG): Divisional Personnel Officer, Office Of the Divisional Railway Manager, P.O. Lumding, Dist. Hojai, Assam (782447).

Tinsukia (TSK): Divisional Personnel Officer, Office Of the Divisional Railway Manager, N.F Railway, Tinsukia, P.O. Hijuguri, Dist Tinsukia, Assam (786125).

New Bongaigaon Workshop or EWS/BNGN: Assistant Personnel Officer, Office of the Chief Workshop Manager/N.F Railway Carriage & Wagon workshop, New Bongaigaon (783381).

Dibrugarh workshop: Senior Personnel Officer, NF Railway workshop, Dibrugarh (786001).

NEFR Recruitment 2019: Posts vacant under the unit

Alipurduar (APDJ): 437

Rangia (RNY): 328

Lumding (LMG): 1004

Tinsukia (TSK): 331

New Bongaigaon Workshop: 156

EWS/BNGN: 185

Dibrugarh workshop: 149

