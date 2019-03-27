NEHU UG, PG result: The North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong has declared the results of Undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through its official website - nehu.ac.in. All the candidates who had appeared in the examinations conducted by the university can now check the results through the official website with the help of the instructions given below.

According to reports, the results have been released for the following courses Master of Arts, Bachelor of Arts, LLB, MSc.

How to download the NEHU UG and PG Results 2019?

Visit the official website of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong – nehu.ac.in Now, search for the link that reads, “examinations” in the right-hand side catalogue of the homepage Candidates will be redirected to a different page Here, click on the relevant examination result link Candidates will have to download the result and take a print out for future reference if necessary

Meanwhile, the following examination results have been declared so far:

Result of MA History 1st Semester Held in December 2018

Result of MA Hindi 3rd Semester Held in December 2018

Result of MA Folkloristics 3rd Semester Held in December 2018

Result of MA Sociology 1st Semester Held in December 2018

Result of BA.L.L.B (Honours) 1st Semester Held in December 2018

Result of BA.L.L.B (Honours) 3rd Semester Held in December 2018

Result of MSc Biotechnology & Bioinformatics 3rd Semester Held in December 2018

Result of LLM 1st Semester Held in December 2018.

According to the latest reports, the classes for the new academic session are set to commence in August 2019. The North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is known to impart education under 44 academic departments and its has 2 Centres of study under eight Schools.

