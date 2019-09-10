NEHU Result 2019: North Eastern Hill University, NEHU Results 2019 has been declared for BA 2nd semester students. Students can check the steps to download the result here and also the direct link for the website of NEHU.

NEHU Result 2019: North Eastern Hill University, NEHU Results 2019 has been declared for BA 2nd semester students. The North-Eastern Hill University council has announced NEHU BA 2nd Semester Result 2019 online on its official website. Students who have appeared for the BA 2nd Sem Exam of NEHU can check their result or marks statement status by visiting the official website of NEHU, exams.nehu.ac.in.

Students must note that NEHU Result 2019 has been announced in the form of a PDF Result List which contains the result status for different students. NEHU BA 2nd Sem Result 2019 can be checked only using the exam roll number of the candidates. Therefore, students are advised to keep their admit cards ready in advance and check their roll number so that they can check their results easily check their result status in the PDF list.

NEHU Result 2019: Steps to check the results online

As mentioned above, the North-Eastern Hill University, NEHU Result 2019 announced by the university is in the form of PDF. Therefore, students might find it difficult for them to check the result in the long list.

Step 1: Students should visit the official website of NEHU, exams.nehu.ac.in

Step 2: Students will be directed to a page where the link for r Results of Bachelor of Arts 2nd Semester batch will appear, click on the link

Step 3: Students will be redirected to a new page with Result PDF

Step 4: Click on the PDF file and find your roll number

Step 5: Students can check their results

Step 6: Download the PDF and keep it for future reference

Click on the link for the direct website of the college

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App