NEIGRIHMS B.Sc nursing result 2019: Today NEIGRIHMS B.Sc nursing result 2019 has declared by the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the result announcement can now check the result on the official website of NEIGRIHMS or click on the link neigrihms.gov.in to visit directly.

The official report said candidates who didn’t clear the exam, for them a sperate list to be released. Candidates who made it in the list can access the result by entering their hall number/roll number, the result will appear in the PDF format so candidates must have a good internet connection.

Follow the steps to check NEIGRIHMS B.Sc Nursing result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link neigrihms.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link

Step 3: A new web page will appear

Step 4: Click on the generated link Result of M.Sc & B.Sc Nursing Entrance Examination 2019

Step 5: The NEIGRIHMS B.Sc Nursing result will appear in the PDF format

Step 6: Candidates are advised to download the result or take a hard copy of it for future use.

Selected candidates will ho through a counseling process and have to visit a Medical Examination on the same day. The officials of the university also released Results of First Professional MBBS Examination held in July 2019, Result of DM Cardiology Professional University Examination 2019. North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) was established in 1987 on the outskirts of Northeastern India.

