NEPA, Meghalaya Recruitment 2019: The applications for the post of Computer Programmer and others are now open. Interested candidates can check the important dates of the recruitment process given in this article below.

NEPA Meghalaya Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Computer Programmer and others on the official website posts. The authority has released a notification inviting the applications on its official website. According to the notification, there are 4 (four) vacancies against the posts. A walk-in-interview is set to be conducted by the authority on 02 December 2019. Interested candidate must fill the applications in the given format and carry the same to the venue where the walk-in-interview is going to be held.

Moreover, the candidates can check the instructions given below to download the notification from the official website of the authority.

How to check the NEPA Meghalaya Recruitment 2019 Notification?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the authority

On the homepage, click on the relevant notification link

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Now, go through the details on the notification

Download the same and take a print out of the NEPA Meghalaya Recruitment 2019 Notification

NEPA Meghalaya Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Walk-in-Interview to be held on December 2, 2019

NEPA Meghalaya Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Computer Programmer: Candidates must note that to apply for the post of Computer Programmer, they need to have a post-graduate degree in Computer Application/Computer Science/B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Engineering/Information Technology/Computer Science/Computer Technology/Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology from a recognized university.

Cook: For the post of cook, candidates need to have passed the Matriculation examination or 10th or equivalent examination from any recognized state or central board. Work experience of two years in the cooking dishes in the kitchen and experience in any catering firm is also necessary for applying to the posts.

Canteen Attendant: Candidates must have passed 10th or Matriculation examination under any recognized board.

Mali (MTS): Class 10th pass candidates are eligible to apply for the post. In addition to that, candidates must have qualified in the trade test.

Age limit:

Candidates who are not more than 30 years are eligible to apply for Computer Programmer posts, while for the post of cook, a candidate must not be less than 18 or more than 25 years of age.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App